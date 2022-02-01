Comparing Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.86 $1.56 billion $28.17 9.63 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Laboratory Co. of America and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 1 10 0 2.91 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $320.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.13%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 16.69% 31.56% 15.50% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

