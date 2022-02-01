Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

