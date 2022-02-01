CONMED Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CNMD opened at $137.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $108.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $41,000.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

