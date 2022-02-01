Contrasting IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IMARA alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IMARA and Chembio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

IMARA currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,242.93%. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 763.28%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

IMARA has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMARA and Chembio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.47 Chembio Diagnostics $32.47 million 0.86 -$25.52 million ($1.26) -0.74

Chembio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Chembio Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Chembio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32% Chembio Diagnostics -72.24% -86.50% -38.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IMARA beats Chembio Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.