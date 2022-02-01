Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 216,135 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,135 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.