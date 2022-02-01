Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 42,754 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $94,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 64,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

