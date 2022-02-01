Cooke & Bieler LP Has $136.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,646 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $136,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 170,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,797. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

