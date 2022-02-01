Cooke & Bieler LP Has $75.86 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $75,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $185.79. 3,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.