Cooke & Bieler LP Invests $149.31 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,572,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $149,306,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.