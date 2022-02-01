Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

CORT stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 157,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

