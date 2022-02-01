Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.78% of Coursera worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 369.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 866,933 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,722,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270.

Coursera stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

