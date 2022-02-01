Court Place Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

