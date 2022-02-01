Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

