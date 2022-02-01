COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

