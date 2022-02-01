Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.11. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.