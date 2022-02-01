CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

CP ALL Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

