CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $350.85

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.85 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 354.80 ($4.77). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.77), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.54) target price on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.62 million and a PE ratio of 253.43.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

