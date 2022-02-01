CPUchain Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $22,876.47 and $11.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPUchain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.77 or 0.07191724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.94 or 1.00095439 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053404 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,377,500 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

