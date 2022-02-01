Creative Planning Takes $79,000 Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

