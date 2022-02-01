Credit Suisse AG Buys 181,054 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of BRP worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.