Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $32,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNHI stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

