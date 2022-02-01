Credit Suisse AG Has $29.20 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

