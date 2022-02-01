Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $31,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.