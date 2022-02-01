Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 636,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,083. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

