Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In other news, CFO Gerhard Lombard bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and have sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

