Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.55).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £824.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 300.16 ($4.04) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,036.03). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($124,226.94).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

