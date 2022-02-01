Critical Analysis: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.22 DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.03 $93.88 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 226.02%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.33%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Fury Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

