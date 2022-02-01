Critical Survey: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gogo and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.59%. Mynaric has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.66%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Gogo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.08 -$250.04 million ($0.63) -19.76 Mynaric $780,000.00 294.95 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -20.29% N/A -1.07% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mynaric beats Gogo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

