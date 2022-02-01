CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $180.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.17 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $780,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 38.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

