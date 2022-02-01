Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 723.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWLDF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.