Crystal Valley Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.
About Crystal Valley Financial
