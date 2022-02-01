Crystal Valley Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

