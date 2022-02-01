CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce sales of $28.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.46 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $43,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $32,987,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 410,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

