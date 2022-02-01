Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cummins stock opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09.
In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.