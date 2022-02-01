Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins stock opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

