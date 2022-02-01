CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.