D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

