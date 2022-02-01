DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DCP shares. Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.