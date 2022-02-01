Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a one year low of $289.65 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

