Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

