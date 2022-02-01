Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives $314.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

