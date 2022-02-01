Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,140. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

