Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 12,051 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Uranium Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

