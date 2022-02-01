Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,695,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,099,200 in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

