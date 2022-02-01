Deutsche Bank AG Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBSI stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

