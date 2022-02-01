Deutsche Bank AG Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $724.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.