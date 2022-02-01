Deutsche Bank AG Has $431,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

