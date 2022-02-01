Deutsche Bank AG Has $449,000 Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

