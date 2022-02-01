Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 53,191.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Mogo worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after buying an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mogo by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Mogo by 704.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

