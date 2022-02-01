Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 93.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $311,000.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

CRI stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.61. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

