Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,876 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Stoneridge worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE SRI opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

