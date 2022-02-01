Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,876 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Stoneridge worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 194.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

